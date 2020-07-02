All apartments in Houston
11889 Bob White Drive
11889 Bob White Drive

11889 Bob White Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11889 Bob White Dr, Houston, TX 77035
Greater Fondren Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
pool
The gated community of Tempo III is the perfect place to experience the coveted inner loop lifestyle of Houston. This beautiful townhome features an open living area with an exposed beam vaulted ceiling and a fireplace with a brick surround, a game room, and a covered patio for entertaining guests outdoors. The kitchen comes equipped with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy access to the community pool. 5 miles away from Meyerland Plaza, popular shopping, dining, and entertainment is at your fingertips. Spend a day exploring Herman Park and the Museum District, or catch a Texans game at NRG Stadium. Houston Baptist University is located just 5 miles north! This home is perfect for you call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11889 Bob White Drive have any available units?
11889 Bob White Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11889 Bob White Drive have?
Some of 11889 Bob White Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11889 Bob White Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11889 Bob White Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11889 Bob White Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11889 Bob White Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11889 Bob White Drive offer parking?
No, 11889 Bob White Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11889 Bob White Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11889 Bob White Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11889 Bob White Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11889 Bob White Drive has a pool.
Does 11889 Bob White Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 11889 Bob White Drive has accessible units.
Does 11889 Bob White Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11889 Bob White Drive has units with dishwashers.

