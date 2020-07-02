11889 Bob White Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room pool

The gated community of Tempo III is the perfect place to experience the coveted inner loop lifestyle of Houston. This beautiful townhome features an open living area with an exposed beam vaulted ceiling and a fireplace with a brick surround, a game room, and a covered patio for entertaining guests outdoors. The kitchen comes equipped with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy access to the community pool. 5 miles away from Meyerland Plaza, popular shopping, dining, and entertainment is at your fingertips. Spend a day exploring Herman Park and the Museum District, or catch a Texans game at NRG Stadium. Houston Baptist University is located just 5 miles north! This home is perfect for you call today!