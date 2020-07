Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Amazing Five Bedroom Home ready to Rent. Convenient City Park neighborhood location with new paint, new fixtures, new wood laminate flooring and new Kitchen appliances. Downstairs Master Suite, upstairs Gameroom that connects to all four bedrooms. Lots of natural light throughout home. This is a must see for your Family!