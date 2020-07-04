11822 Princess Garden Way

Amenities
Beautiful move-in condition one story house W/4 bdrm,2 bath,2 detached garage is conveniently located in Medical Center Area.Easily access to HWY 288,Beltway 8.The home has been updated completely, 2'' Faux wood window blinds, high ceiling thr-out.New tile floor in living,den and all wet areas. wood floor in 4 bedroom.Upgraded island kitchen W/Granite counter-tops, Spacious Den for family gathering.Over-sized master W/Big walk-in closet.Area park is a few steps away. washer, dryer and fridge included!!!!!!!!!