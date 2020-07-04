All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11822 Princess Garden Way

11822 Princess Garden Way · No Longer Available
Location

11822 Princess Garden Way, Houston, TX 77047
Central Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful move-in condition one story house W/4 bdrm,2 bath,2 detached garage is conveniently located in Medical Center Area.Easily access to HWY 288,Beltway 8.The home has been updated completely, 2'' Faux wood window blinds, high ceiling thr-out.New tile floor in living,den and all wet areas. wood floor in 4 bedroom.Upgraded island kitchen W/Granite counter-tops, Spacious Den for family gathering.Over-sized master W/Big walk-in closet.Area park is a few steps away. washer, dryer and fridge included!!!!!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11822 Princess Garden Way have any available units?
11822 Princess Garden Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11822 Princess Garden Way have?
Some of 11822 Princess Garden Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11822 Princess Garden Way currently offering any rent specials?
11822 Princess Garden Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11822 Princess Garden Way pet-friendly?
No, 11822 Princess Garden Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11822 Princess Garden Way offer parking?
Yes, 11822 Princess Garden Way offers parking.
Does 11822 Princess Garden Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11822 Princess Garden Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11822 Princess Garden Way have a pool?
No, 11822 Princess Garden Way does not have a pool.
Does 11822 Princess Garden Way have accessible units?
No, 11822 Princess Garden Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11822 Princess Garden Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11822 Princess Garden Way has units with dishwashers.

