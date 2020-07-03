Rent Calculator
11818 Plumpoint Drive
11818 Plumpoint Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
11818 Plumpoint Drive, Houston, TX 77099
Alief
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11818 Plumpoint Drive have any available units?
11818 Plumpoint Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 11818 Plumpoint Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11818 Plumpoint Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11818 Plumpoint Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11818 Plumpoint Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 11818 Plumpoint Drive offer parking?
No, 11818 Plumpoint Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11818 Plumpoint Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11818 Plumpoint Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11818 Plumpoint Drive have a pool?
No, 11818 Plumpoint Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11818 Plumpoint Drive have accessible units?
No, 11818 Plumpoint Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11818 Plumpoint Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11818 Plumpoint Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11818 Plumpoint Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11818 Plumpoint Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
