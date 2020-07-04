Rent Calculator
11807 Acadian Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:41 AM
11807 Acadian Dr
11807 Acadian Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
11807 Acadian Drive, Houston, TX 77099
Alief
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11807 Acadian Dr have any available units?
11807 Acadian Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 11807 Acadian Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11807 Acadian Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11807 Acadian Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11807 Acadian Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 11807 Acadian Dr offer parking?
No, 11807 Acadian Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11807 Acadian Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11807 Acadian Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11807 Acadian Dr have a pool?
No, 11807 Acadian Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11807 Acadian Dr have accessible units?
No, 11807 Acadian Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11807 Acadian Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11807 Acadian Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11807 Acadian Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11807 Acadian Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
