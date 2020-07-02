Beautifully kept home, shows pride in ownership. 5-7 minutes from Minute Maid Park, Dynamo Stadium, Discovery Green.Front and back porches to enjoy quiet, relaxed evenings. Schedule your private tour today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 118 Jenkins Street have any available units?
118 Jenkins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 118 Jenkins Street currently offering any rent specials?
118 Jenkins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.