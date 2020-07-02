All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 118 Jenkins Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
118 Jenkins Street
Last updated May 18 2019 at 5:27 PM

118 Jenkins Street

118 Jenkins Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

118 Jenkins Street, Houston, TX 77003
Second Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Beautifully kept home, shows pride in ownership. 5-7 minutes from Minute Maid Park, Dynamo Stadium, Discovery Green.Front and back porches to enjoy quiet, relaxed evenings. Schedule your private tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Jenkins Street have any available units?
118 Jenkins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 118 Jenkins Street currently offering any rent specials?
118 Jenkins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Jenkins Street pet-friendly?
No, 118 Jenkins Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 118 Jenkins Street offer parking?
No, 118 Jenkins Street does not offer parking.
Does 118 Jenkins Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Jenkins Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Jenkins Street have a pool?
No, 118 Jenkins Street does not have a pool.
Does 118 Jenkins Street have accessible units?
No, 118 Jenkins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Jenkins Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Jenkins Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Jenkins Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Jenkins Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montierra
2345 Sage Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Harpers Mill
16160 Kieth Harrow Blvd
Houston, TX 77084
Vanderbilt
12660 Medfield Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Sevona Park Row
15335 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084
Domain at City Centre
811 Town and Country Blvd.
Houston, TX 77024
5504 La Branch
5504 La Branch Street
Houston, TX 77004
The Gallery at Katy
1007 S Mason Rd
Houston, TX 77450
Pine Forest Park and Place
5353 Deep Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77092

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston