Easy access to 610, 290 and I-10. 2 miles to Memorial Park. Completely updated, spacious living in private gated community. Additional parking across from unit. AC and Alarm can be controlled remotely. Pet on case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1174 Hempstead Villa Lane have any available units?
1174 Hempstead Villa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1174 Hempstead Villa Lane have?
Some of 1174 Hempstead Villa Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1174 Hempstead Villa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1174 Hempstead Villa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1174 Hempstead Villa Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1174 Hempstead Villa Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1174 Hempstead Villa Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1174 Hempstead Villa Lane offers parking.
Does 1174 Hempstead Villa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1174 Hempstead Villa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1174 Hempstead Villa Lane have a pool?
No, 1174 Hempstead Villa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1174 Hempstead Villa Lane have accessible units?
No, 1174 Hempstead Villa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1174 Hempstead Villa Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1174 Hempstead Villa Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)