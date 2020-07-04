Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
11730 Lima Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11730 Lima Dr.
11730 Lima Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11730 Lima Drive, Houston, TX 77099
Alief
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1730 Lima is located in Kirkwood Village R/p subdivision in Harris County. The house is repainted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11730 Lima Dr. have any available units?
11730 Lima Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 11730 Lima Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
11730 Lima Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11730 Lima Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 11730 Lima Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 11730 Lima Dr. offer parking?
No, 11730 Lima Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 11730 Lima Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11730 Lima Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11730 Lima Dr. have a pool?
No, 11730 Lima Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 11730 Lima Dr. have accessible units?
No, 11730 Lima Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 11730 Lima Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11730 Lima Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11730 Lima Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11730 Lima Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
