Houston, TX
11719 MURR WAY
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM
11719 MURR WAY
11719 Murr Way
No Longer Available
11719 Murr Way, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park
pet friendly
recently renovated
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RECENTLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM HOME IN HOUSTON - RECENTLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM HOME IN HOUSTON
(RLNE5719988)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11719 MURR WAY have any available units?
11719 MURR WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 11719 MURR WAY currently offering any rent specials?
11719 MURR WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11719 MURR WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 11719 MURR WAY is pet friendly.
Does 11719 MURR WAY offer parking?
No, 11719 MURR WAY does not offer parking.
Does 11719 MURR WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11719 MURR WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11719 MURR WAY have a pool?
No, 11719 MURR WAY does not have a pool.
Does 11719 MURR WAY have accessible units?
No, 11719 MURR WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 11719 MURR WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 11719 MURR WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11719 MURR WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 11719 MURR WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
