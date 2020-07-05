Nice 3 Bed, 2 Bath home in SW Houston - Nice 3 Bedroom home in SW Houston.. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and 2 Garages. Vaulted ceilings in living room with fireplace. Fenced backyard with several mature citrus tree
(RLNE3596327)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11718 Sea Shore Dr have any available units?
11718 Sea Shore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 11718 Sea Shore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11718 Sea Shore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11718 Sea Shore Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11718 Sea Shore Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11718 Sea Shore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11718 Sea Shore Dr offers parking.
Does 11718 Sea Shore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11718 Sea Shore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11718 Sea Shore Dr have a pool?
No, 11718 Sea Shore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11718 Sea Shore Dr have accessible units?
No, 11718 Sea Shore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11718 Sea Shore Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11718 Sea Shore Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11718 Sea Shore Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11718 Sea Shore Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)