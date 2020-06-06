Rent Calculator
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 18
11715 Stroud Drive
11715 Stroud Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
11715 Stroud Drive, Houston, TX 77072
Alief
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful move-in ready home with 3 bed, 2 bath, 1-story. Located in a heart of Alief district. Easy access to Beltway 8, Westpark Tollway, and I-59. Please schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11715 Stroud Drive have any available units?
11715 Stroud Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 11715 Stroud Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11715 Stroud Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11715 Stroud Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11715 Stroud Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 11715 Stroud Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11715 Stroud Drive offers parking.
Does 11715 Stroud Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11715 Stroud Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11715 Stroud Drive have a pool?
No, 11715 Stroud Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11715 Stroud Drive have accessible units?
No, 11715 Stroud Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11715 Stroud Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11715 Stroud Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11715 Stroud Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11715 Stroud Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
