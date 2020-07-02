All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 23 2020

11710 Palmsprings Drive

11710 Palmsprings Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11710 Palmsprings Drive, Houston, TX 77034
Southbelt - Ellington

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute home with easy access to I-45 south, close to downtown, shopping, restaurants, and a park. New paint, kitchen sink and updated bathroom. Large fenced backyard for family gatherings. Come take a look, this one wont last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11710 Palmsprings Drive have any available units?
11710 Palmsprings Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11710 Palmsprings Drive have?
Some of 11710 Palmsprings Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11710 Palmsprings Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11710 Palmsprings Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11710 Palmsprings Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11710 Palmsprings Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11710 Palmsprings Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11710 Palmsprings Drive offers parking.
Does 11710 Palmsprings Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11710 Palmsprings Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11710 Palmsprings Drive have a pool?
No, 11710 Palmsprings Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11710 Palmsprings Drive have accessible units?
No, 11710 Palmsprings Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11710 Palmsprings Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11710 Palmsprings Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

