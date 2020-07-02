Cute home with easy access to I-45 south, close to downtown, shopping, restaurants, and a park. New paint, kitchen sink and updated bathroom. Large fenced backyard for family gatherings. Come take a look, this one wont last long!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11710 Palmsprings Drive have any available units?
11710 Palmsprings Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11710 Palmsprings Drive have?
Some of 11710 Palmsprings Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11710 Palmsprings Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11710 Palmsprings Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.