Home
/
Houston, TX
/
11709 Chanteloup Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11709 Chanteloup Drive

11709 Chanteloup Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11709 Chanteloup Drive, Houston, TX 77047
Central Southwest

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COME AND SEE THIS NICE 2 STORY HOME THAT OFFERS 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, LOCATED IN THE CITY PARK SUBDIVISION. MINUTES AWAY FROM DOWNTOWN, HOUSTON ZOO, MEDICAL CENTER, AND MAJOR FREEWAYS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11709 Chanteloup Drive have any available units?
11709 Chanteloup Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11709 Chanteloup Drive have?
Some of 11709 Chanteloup Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11709 Chanteloup Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11709 Chanteloup Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11709 Chanteloup Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11709 Chanteloup Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11709 Chanteloup Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11709 Chanteloup Drive offers parking.
Does 11709 Chanteloup Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11709 Chanteloup Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11709 Chanteloup Drive have a pool?
No, 11709 Chanteloup Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11709 Chanteloup Drive have accessible units?
No, 11709 Chanteloup Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11709 Chanteloup Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11709 Chanteloup Drive has units with dishwashers.

