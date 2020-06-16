11709 Chanteloup Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage microwave range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

COME AND SEE THIS NICE 2 STORY HOME THAT OFFERS 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, LOCATED IN THE CITY PARK SUBDIVISION. MINUTES AWAY FROM DOWNTOWN, HOUSTON ZOO, MEDICAL CENTER, AND MAJOR FREEWAYS.