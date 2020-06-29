Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
11685 Alief Clodine Road
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:20 PM
11685 Alief Clodine Road
11685 Alief Clodine Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
11685 Alief Clodine Road, Houston, TX 77072
Alief
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
Beautiful townhouse/condo move-in ready. Easy access to Westpark tollway, Beltway 8, I-10, and 59. Minutes to Memorial city center, Galleria and downtown. Please schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11685 Alief Clodine Road have any available units?
11685 Alief Clodine Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 11685 Alief Clodine Road currently offering any rent specials?
11685 Alief Clodine Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11685 Alief Clodine Road pet-friendly?
No, 11685 Alief Clodine Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 11685 Alief Clodine Road offer parking?
No, 11685 Alief Clodine Road does not offer parking.
Does 11685 Alief Clodine Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11685 Alief Clodine Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11685 Alief Clodine Road have a pool?
No, 11685 Alief Clodine Road does not have a pool.
Does 11685 Alief Clodine Road have accessible units?
No, 11685 Alief Clodine Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11685 Alief Clodine Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11685 Alief Clodine Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 11685 Alief Clodine Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11685 Alief Clodine Road does not have units with air conditioning.
