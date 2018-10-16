11651 Trailmont Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home with great curb appeal. Elegant painted interior and exterior. Wonderful home for entertaining. Open flowing floor plan. Gorgeous hardwood flooring. Both formals with large living area. Master suite down with large master bath. Hurry! This Home won't last.