11626 Royal Oaks Crossing

Amenities

garage walk in closets fireplace game room bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Tenants are currently occupying the home please (DO NOT DISTURB) This home will be available first week of June. This 3 Level West Houston town home has lots of living space to fit your lifestyle. The formal dining room opens to the large family room. The kitchen features a convenient, center-island and cozy breakfast nook. The master bedroom suite includes a master bath, walk-in closets, split vanities, a luxurious garden tub and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms on the second floor share an additional full bath. On the third floor, the large game room served by an additional full bath. plantation shutters, carpet on 2nd level, half bath down, crown molding, surround sound and security system, Good size paved yard space, great location w/in community. North/south exposure.