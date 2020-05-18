All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 11605 Chimney Rock Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
11605 Chimney Rock Road
Last updated March 26 2020 at 4:26 AM

11605 Chimney Rock Road

11605 Chimney Rock Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11605 Chimney Rock Road, Houston, TX 77035
Westbury

Amenities

carport
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 916; Parking: 1 Car Carport; Monthly rent: $940.00; IMRID22496

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11605 Chimney Rock Road have any available units?
11605 Chimney Rock Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11605 Chimney Rock Road have?
Some of 11605 Chimney Rock Road's amenities include carport, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11605 Chimney Rock Road currently offering any rent specials?
11605 Chimney Rock Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11605 Chimney Rock Road pet-friendly?
No, 11605 Chimney Rock Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11605 Chimney Rock Road offer parking?
Yes, 11605 Chimney Rock Road offers parking.
Does 11605 Chimney Rock Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11605 Chimney Rock Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11605 Chimney Rock Road have a pool?
Yes, 11605 Chimney Rock Road has a pool.
Does 11605 Chimney Rock Road have accessible units?
No, 11605 Chimney Rock Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11605 Chimney Rock Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11605 Chimney Rock Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Asheville at Spring Branch
10800 Clay Rd
Houston, TX 77041
Pine Forest Houston
17103 Clay Rd
Houston, TX 77084
Mezzo Kirby Med Center
7600 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX 77030
Grove at White Oak
1710 West T C Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
The Abbey at Briar Forest
11655 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Domain West
611 Dairy Ashford Rd
Houston, TX 77079
AMLI Uptown
2525 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
2121 Ella
2121 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77008

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston