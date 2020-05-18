Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
11605 Chimney Rock Road
Last updated March 26 2020 at 4:26 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11605 Chimney Rock Road
11605 Chimney Rock Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
11605 Chimney Rock Road, Houston, TX 77035
Westbury
Amenities
carport
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 916; Parking: 1 Car Carport; Monthly rent: $940.00; IMRID22496
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11605 Chimney Rock Road have any available units?
11605 Chimney Rock Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11605 Chimney Rock Road have?
Some of 11605 Chimney Rock Road's amenities include carport, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11605 Chimney Rock Road currently offering any rent specials?
11605 Chimney Rock Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11605 Chimney Rock Road pet-friendly?
No, 11605 Chimney Rock Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 11605 Chimney Rock Road offer parking?
Yes, 11605 Chimney Rock Road offers parking.
Does 11605 Chimney Rock Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11605 Chimney Rock Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11605 Chimney Rock Road have a pool?
Yes, 11605 Chimney Rock Road has a pool.
Does 11605 Chimney Rock Road have accessible units?
No, 11605 Chimney Rock Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11605 Chimney Rock Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11605 Chimney Rock Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
