All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
11545 Sabo Rd
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:31 AM
1 of 32
11545 Sabo Rd
11545 Sabo Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11545 Sabo Road, Houston, TX 77089
Southbelt - Ellington
Amenities
garage
pool
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Townhome 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths, 2 car garage. Beautiful grounds and 2 community pools. Water and trash included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11545 Sabo Rd have any available units?
11545 Sabo Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11545 Sabo Rd have?
Some of 11545 Sabo Rd's amenities include garage, pool, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11545 Sabo Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11545 Sabo Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11545 Sabo Rd pet-friendly?
No, 11545 Sabo Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 11545 Sabo Rd offer parking?
Yes, 11545 Sabo Rd offers parking.
Does 11545 Sabo Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11545 Sabo Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11545 Sabo Rd have a pool?
Yes, 11545 Sabo Rd has a pool.
Does 11545 Sabo Rd have accessible units?
No, 11545 Sabo Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11545 Sabo Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 11545 Sabo Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
