Houston, TX
/
11538 Mulholland Drive
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:49 AM
11538 Mulholland Drive
11538 Mulholland Drive
No Longer Available
11538 Mulholland Drive, Houston, TX 77477
Alief
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
parking
garage
Very nice 1 story brick home with recent updated of new laminate floors, fresh paint. Large livingroom and master bedroom.It's ready to move-in. Please call your agent for showing now.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Does 11538 Mulholland Drive have any available units?
11538 Mulholland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11538 Mulholland Drive have?
Some of 11538 Mulholland Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 11538 Mulholland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11538 Mulholland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11538 Mulholland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11538 Mulholland Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 11538 Mulholland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11538 Mulholland Drive offers parking.
Does 11538 Mulholland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11538 Mulholland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11538 Mulholland Drive have a pool?
No, 11538 Mulholland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11538 Mulholland Drive have accessible units?
No, 11538 Mulholland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11538 Mulholland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11538 Mulholland Drive has units with dishwashers.
