Home
/
Houston, TX
/
11520 Gulf Freeway
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11520 Gulf Freeway
11520 Gulf Freeway
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11520 Gulf Freeway, Houston, TX 77034
Southbelt - Ellington
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking for a quaint townhome close to local shopping and entertainment, look no further! Make your appointment today, this one is sure to go fast!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11520 Gulf Freeway have any available units?
11520 Gulf Freeway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 11520 Gulf Freeway currently offering any rent specials?
11520 Gulf Freeway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11520 Gulf Freeway pet-friendly?
No, 11520 Gulf Freeway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 11520 Gulf Freeway offer parking?
Yes, 11520 Gulf Freeway offers parking.
Does 11520 Gulf Freeway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11520 Gulf Freeway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11520 Gulf Freeway have a pool?
No, 11520 Gulf Freeway does not have a pool.
Does 11520 Gulf Freeway have accessible units?
No, 11520 Gulf Freeway does not have accessible units.
Does 11520 Gulf Freeway have units with dishwashers?
No, 11520 Gulf Freeway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11520 Gulf Freeway have units with air conditioning?
No, 11520 Gulf Freeway does not have units with air conditioning.
