All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 11520 Gulf Freeway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
11520 Gulf Freeway
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11520 Gulf Freeway

11520 Gulf Freeway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Southbelt - Ellington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11520 Gulf Freeway, Houston, TX 77034
Southbelt - Ellington

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking for a quaint townhome close to local shopping and entertainment, look no further! Make your appointment today, this one is sure to go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11520 Gulf Freeway have any available units?
11520 Gulf Freeway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 11520 Gulf Freeway currently offering any rent specials?
11520 Gulf Freeway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11520 Gulf Freeway pet-friendly?
No, 11520 Gulf Freeway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11520 Gulf Freeway offer parking?
Yes, 11520 Gulf Freeway offers parking.
Does 11520 Gulf Freeway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11520 Gulf Freeway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11520 Gulf Freeway have a pool?
No, 11520 Gulf Freeway does not have a pool.
Does 11520 Gulf Freeway have accessible units?
No, 11520 Gulf Freeway does not have accessible units.
Does 11520 Gulf Freeway have units with dishwashers?
No, 11520 Gulf Freeway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11520 Gulf Freeway have units with air conditioning?
No, 11520 Gulf Freeway does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Move Cross Country
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The McCarthy
9789 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
Sunswept Townhomes
12247 Sunset Meadow
Houston, TX 77035
Magnolia Creek
799 Normandy St
Houston, TX 77015
LaMonte Park
3737 Watonga Blvd
Houston, TX 77092
Casa Del Sol
9501 W Sam Houston Pkwy S
Houston, TX 77036
Abbey at Jones Road
10802 Greencreek Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Clarke Springs
15706 Clarke Springs Dr
Houston, TX 77053
Apex at Royal Oaks
11212 Westpark Dr
Houston, TX 77042

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston