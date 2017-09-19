All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:48 PM

11511 Lockgate Lane

11511 Lockgate Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11511 Lockgate Lane, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Now offering 1/2-month free!

A charming 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space and much more! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11511 Lockgate Lane have any available units?
11511 Lockgate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 11511 Lockgate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11511 Lockgate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11511 Lockgate Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11511 Lockgate Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11511 Lockgate Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11511 Lockgate Lane offers parking.
Does 11511 Lockgate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11511 Lockgate Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11511 Lockgate Lane have a pool?
No, 11511 Lockgate Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11511 Lockgate Lane have accessible units?
No, 11511 Lockgate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11511 Lockgate Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11511 Lockgate Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11511 Lockgate Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11511 Lockgate Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

