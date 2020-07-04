All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 11511 Ensbrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
11511 Ensbrook Drive
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:25 AM

11511 Ensbrook Drive

11511 Ensbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Alief
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11511 Ensbrook Drive, Houston, TX 77099
Alief

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5111898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11511 Ensbrook Drive have any available units?
11511 Ensbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 11511 Ensbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11511 Ensbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11511 Ensbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11511 Ensbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11511 Ensbrook Drive offer parking?
No, 11511 Ensbrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11511 Ensbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11511 Ensbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11511 Ensbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 11511 Ensbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11511 Ensbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 11511 Ensbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11511 Ensbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11511 Ensbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11511 Ensbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11511 Ensbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Market Square Tower
777 Preston St
Houston, TX 77002
The Crest Apartments
2300 Wilcrest Drive
Houston, TX 77042
Concord At Allendale
4800 Allendale Rd
Houston, TX 77017
Sunswept Townhomes
12247 Sunset Meadow
Houston, TX 77035
San Antigua
15300 Cutten Rd
Houston, TX 77070
Pine Lake Village
1325 W Greens Pkwy
Houston, TX 77067
Towne Lake Apartments
5730 Timber Creek Place Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Residences at Gramercy
2601 Gramercy St
Houston, TX 77030

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston