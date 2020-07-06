All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:14 PM

11435 RAINCOVE DRIVE UNIT A

11435 Raincove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11435 Raincove Drive, Houston, TX 77016
East Little York

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2018 new built! This 897 square feet home features 3 bedrooms 1 bath, private gated yard in a QUIET neighborhood. Homes come with most appliances including washer, dryer, microwave, dishwasher, stove, oven. Home available immediately for rent at $1,125 pe - 2018 new built! This 897 square feet home features 3 bedrooms 1 bath, private gated yard in a QUIET neighborhood. Homes come with most appliances including washer, dryer, microwave, dishwasher, stove, oven. Home available immediately for rent at $1,125 per month.

(RLNE4721309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11435 RAINCOVE DRIVE UNIT A have any available units?
11435 RAINCOVE DRIVE UNIT A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11435 RAINCOVE DRIVE UNIT A have?
Some of 11435 RAINCOVE DRIVE UNIT A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11435 RAINCOVE DRIVE UNIT A currently offering any rent specials?
11435 RAINCOVE DRIVE UNIT A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11435 RAINCOVE DRIVE UNIT A pet-friendly?
Yes, 11435 RAINCOVE DRIVE UNIT A is pet friendly.
Does 11435 RAINCOVE DRIVE UNIT A offer parking?
No, 11435 RAINCOVE DRIVE UNIT A does not offer parking.
Does 11435 RAINCOVE DRIVE UNIT A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11435 RAINCOVE DRIVE UNIT A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11435 RAINCOVE DRIVE UNIT A have a pool?
No, 11435 RAINCOVE DRIVE UNIT A does not have a pool.
Does 11435 RAINCOVE DRIVE UNIT A have accessible units?
No, 11435 RAINCOVE DRIVE UNIT A does not have accessible units.
Does 11435 RAINCOVE DRIVE UNIT A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11435 RAINCOVE DRIVE UNIT A has units with dishwashers.

