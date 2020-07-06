All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 11426 Lemond Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
11426 Lemond Drive
Last updated May 2 2019 at 7:50 AM

11426 Lemond Drive

11426 Lemond Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11426 Lemond Drive, Houston, TX 77016
East Little York

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ca home in Houston has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11426 Lemond Drive have any available units?
11426 Lemond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11426 Lemond Drive have?
Some of 11426 Lemond Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11426 Lemond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11426 Lemond Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11426 Lemond Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11426 Lemond Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11426 Lemond Drive offer parking?
No, 11426 Lemond Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11426 Lemond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11426 Lemond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11426 Lemond Drive have a pool?
No, 11426 Lemond Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11426 Lemond Drive have accessible units?
No, 11426 Lemond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11426 Lemond Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11426 Lemond Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beacon at Buffalo Pointe
10301 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77054
Magnolia Creek
799 Normandy St
Houston, TX 77015
Tinsley on the Park
919 Gillette St
Houston, TX 77019
District 28
2828 Old Spanish Trl
Houston, TX 77054
Greenhouse
2040 Greenhouse Rd
Houston, TX 77084
Savannah Place I & II
3003 Windchase Boulevard
Houston, TX 77082
Mandalay at Shadow Lake
12430 Oxford Park Dr
Houston, TX 77082
ARIUM Park West
15155 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston