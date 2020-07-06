All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 11426 Lemond Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
11426 Lemond Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11426 Lemond Dr

11426 Lemond Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11426 Lemond Dr, Houston, TX 77016
East Little York

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ca home in Houston has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11426 Lemond Dr have any available units?
11426 Lemond Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11426 Lemond Dr have?
Some of 11426 Lemond Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11426 Lemond Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11426 Lemond Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11426 Lemond Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11426 Lemond Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11426 Lemond Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11426 Lemond Dr offers parking.
Does 11426 Lemond Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11426 Lemond Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11426 Lemond Dr have a pool?
No, 11426 Lemond Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11426 Lemond Dr have accessible units?
No, 11426 Lemond Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11426 Lemond Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11426 Lemond Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Breakers at Windmill Lakes
9750 Windwater Dr
Houston, TX 77075
Eagles Landing
11700 Fuqua St
Houston, TX 77034
Kirby Place Apartments
7500 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX 77030
Vanderbilt
12660 Medfield Dr
Houston, TX 77082
The Dawson
13411 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
LaMonte Park
3737 Watonga Blvd
Houston, TX 77092
Advenir at Wynstone
6464 E Sam Houston Pkwy N
Houston, TX 77049
Harvest Hill
8282 Cambridge St
Houston, TX 77054

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston