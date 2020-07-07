11418 Sagehollow Lane

Amenities

Gorgeous renovated 4 bed, 2 bath property located in south Houston. This entire property has been renovated and waiting for someone to call it home. As you enter, you are greeted with a wonderful formal dining area that leads into the kitchen. Kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops, dry bar, huge pantry, and stainless appliances. The living room has high vaulted ceilings, is a large and open area, and features a spectacular fire place. Master bedroom has large closet and attached bathroom with updated shower and vanity. Guest bedrooms and closets are also well sized. Live in a tech-friendly Smart Home, this service helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.



This property is absolutely gorgeous and you don't want to miss out on this home!

