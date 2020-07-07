All apartments in Houston
11418 Sagehollow Lane

11418 Sagehollow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11418 Sagehollow Lane, Houston, TX 77089
Southbelt - Ellington

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous renovated 4 bed, 2 bath property located in south Houston. This entire property has been renovated and waiting for someone to call it home. As you enter, you are greeted with a wonderful formal dining area that leads into the kitchen. Kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops, dry bar, huge pantry, and stainless appliances. The living room has high vaulted ceilings, is a large and open area, and features a spectacular fire place. Master bedroom has large closet and attached bathroom with updated shower and vanity. Guest bedrooms and closets are also well sized. Live in a tech-friendly Smart Home, this service helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

This property is absolutely gorgeous and you don't want to miss out on this home!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11418 Sagehollow Lane have any available units?
11418 Sagehollow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11418 Sagehollow Lane have?
Some of 11418 Sagehollow Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11418 Sagehollow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11418 Sagehollow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11418 Sagehollow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11418 Sagehollow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11418 Sagehollow Lane offer parking?
No, 11418 Sagehollow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11418 Sagehollow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11418 Sagehollow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11418 Sagehollow Lane have a pool?
No, 11418 Sagehollow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11418 Sagehollow Lane have accessible units?
No, 11418 Sagehollow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11418 Sagehollow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11418 Sagehollow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

