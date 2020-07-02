All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 11415 Carla Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
11415 Carla Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11415 Carla Street

11415 Carla Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Northside - Northline
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11415 Carla Street, Houston, TX 77076
Northside - Northline

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,538 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4696638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11415 Carla Street have any available units?
11415 Carla Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11415 Carla Street have?
Some of 11415 Carla Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11415 Carla Street currently offering any rent specials?
11415 Carla Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11415 Carla Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11415 Carla Street is pet friendly.
Does 11415 Carla Street offer parking?
Yes, 11415 Carla Street offers parking.
Does 11415 Carla Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11415 Carla Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11415 Carla Street have a pool?
Yes, 11415 Carla Street has a pool.
Does 11415 Carla Street have accessible units?
No, 11415 Carla Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11415 Carla Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11415 Carla Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serena Village Apartments
501 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77060
Kendall Manor
21717 Inverness Forest Blvd
Houston, TX 77073
West Lake Park
18100 West Rd
Houston, TX 77095
Candleridge Park
1601 Wooded Pine Dr
Houston, TX 77073
Rockridge Bend
770 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77060
The Abbey at Grant Road
9611 Grant Rd
Houston, TX 77070
Walden Pond
12850 Whittington Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Woodchase
2900 S Gessner Rd
Houston, TX 77063

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston