All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 11414 Spottswood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
11414 Spottswood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11414 Spottswood Drive

11414 Spottswood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11414 Spottswood Drive, Houston, TX 77016
East Little York

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-1.5ba-2ga home in Houston has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11414 Spottswood Drive have any available units?
11414 Spottswood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11414 Spottswood Drive have?
Some of 11414 Spottswood Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11414 Spottswood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11414 Spottswood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11414 Spottswood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11414 Spottswood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11414 Spottswood Drive offer parking?
No, 11414 Spottswood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11414 Spottswood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11414 Spottswood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11414 Spottswood Drive have a pool?
No, 11414 Spottswood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11414 Spottswood Drive have accessible units?
No, 11414 Spottswood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11414 Spottswood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11414 Spottswood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Travis
3300 Main Street
Houston, TX 77002
Azure
1111 Durham Dr
Houston, TX 77007
Elan Med Center
7010 Staffordshire St
Houston, TX 77030
Tanglewood Place
5920 Beverly Hill St
Houston, TX 77057
Knox at Westchase
12360 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082
Madison at Bear Creek
5735 Timber Creek Place Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Weston Medical Center Apartments
7510 Brompton Rd
Houston, TX 77025
San Paloma
1255 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston