All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1136 West 23rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1136 West 23rd Street
Last updated April 17 2020 at 6:39 PM

1136 West 23rd Street

1136 West 23rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1136 West 23rd Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Charming Victorian freestanding on 23rd Street. Crisp Restaurant, Cedar Creek Restaurant, McIntyeres Bar and brand new HEB all within walking distance. Bright and airy open floor plan. Second-floor living/kitchen/dining. Juliet balcony and a private oversized terrace with slate floors/wrought iron railings. High ceilings. Wood floors throughout. Gourmet kitchen with big breakfast bar, slab granite counters, stainless steel appliances & pantry. Separate Living and Dining. Master Bedroom with cathedral ceiling. Washer and Dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1136 West 23rd Street have any available units?
1136 West 23rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1136 West 23rd Street have?
Some of 1136 West 23rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1136 West 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1136 West 23rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1136 West 23rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1136 West 23rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 1136 West 23rd Street offer parking?
No, 1136 West 23rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 1136 West 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1136 West 23rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1136 West 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 1136 West 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1136 West 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 1136 West 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1136 West 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1136 West 23rd Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ten Pines
14700 Woodson Park Dr
Houston, TX 77044
Addicks Stone Village
15426 Addicks Stone Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Azure
1111 Durham Dr
Houston, TX 77007
Abbey at Briargrove Park, The
1202 Seagler Rd
Houston, TX 77042
Woodlake Townhomes
2600 Westerland Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Aliso Briar Forest
14698 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Victory Apartments
2606 Beatty Street
Houston, TX 77023
1903 Portsmouth St
1903 Portsmouth St
Houston, TX 77098

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston