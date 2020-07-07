1136 West 23rd Street

Amenities

Charming Victorian freestanding on 23rd Street. Crisp Restaurant, Cedar Creek Restaurant, McIntyeres Bar and brand new HEB all within walking distance. Bright and airy open floor plan. Second-floor living/kitchen/dining. Juliet balcony and a private oversized terrace with slate floors/wrought iron railings. High ceilings. Wood floors throughout. Gourmet kitchen with big breakfast bar, slab granite counters, stainless steel appliances & pantry. Separate Living and Dining. Master Bedroom with cathedral ceiling. Washer and Dryer included.