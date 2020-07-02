Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1135 Chamboard Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1135 Chamboard Ln
1135 Chamboard Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1135 Chamboard Lane, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1135 Chamboard Ln have any available units?
1135 Chamboard Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 1135 Chamboard Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1135 Chamboard Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 Chamboard Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1135 Chamboard Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1135 Chamboard Ln offer parking?
No, 1135 Chamboard Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1135 Chamboard Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1135 Chamboard Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 Chamboard Ln have a pool?
No, 1135 Chamboard Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1135 Chamboard Ln have accessible units?
No, 1135 Chamboard Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 Chamboard Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1135 Chamboard Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1135 Chamboard Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1135 Chamboard Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
