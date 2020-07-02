Rent Calculator
1132 Dismuke St
1132 Dismuke St
1132 Dismuke Street
No Longer Available
Location
1132 Dismuke Street, Houston, TX 77023
Lawndale - Wayside
Amenities
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lawndale/Wayside Area minutes from downtown - Property Id: 236761
House is just minutes to Downtown and U of H Central campus.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236761
Property Id 236761
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5624939)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1132 Dismuke St have any available units?
1132 Dismuke St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 1132 Dismuke St currently offering any rent specials?
1132 Dismuke St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1132 Dismuke St pet-friendly?
No, 1132 Dismuke St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 1132 Dismuke St offer parking?
No, 1132 Dismuke St does not offer parking.
Does 1132 Dismuke St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1132 Dismuke St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1132 Dismuke St have a pool?
No, 1132 Dismuke St does not have a pool.
Does 1132 Dismuke St have accessible units?
No, 1132 Dismuke St does not have accessible units.
Does 1132 Dismuke St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1132 Dismuke St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1132 Dismuke St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1132 Dismuke St does not have units with air conditioning.
