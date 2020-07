Amenities

Beautiful tri-level townhome minutes from it all in a gated community. Everything is included. Full stainless steel appliance package including refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, microwave and full size stacked washer and dryer. Real Hardwood in living/dining/kitchen. Porcelain countertops in kitchen! Jetted tub in master with frameless shower, 2'' wood blinds, Large walk-in closet. Water and trash included! - available for immediate move in.