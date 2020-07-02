Rent Calculator
1130 E. 23rd St.
Last updated December 25 2019 at 7:07 AM
1 of 29
1130 E. 23rd St.
1130 East 23rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1130 East 23rd Street, Houston, TX 77009
Greater Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
-
(RLNE3233298)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1130 E. 23rd St. have any available units?
1130 E. 23rd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1130 E. 23rd St. have?
Some of 1130 E. 23rd St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1130 E. 23rd St. currently offering any rent specials?
1130 E. 23rd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 E. 23rd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1130 E. 23rd St. is pet friendly.
Does 1130 E. 23rd St. offer parking?
Yes, 1130 E. 23rd St. offers parking.
Does 1130 E. 23rd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 E. 23rd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 E. 23rd St. have a pool?
No, 1130 E. 23rd St. does not have a pool.
Does 1130 E. 23rd St. have accessible units?
No, 1130 E. 23rd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 E. 23rd St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1130 E. 23rd St. has units with dishwashers.
