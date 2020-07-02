All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1130 E. 23rd St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1130 E. 23rd St.
Last updated December 25 2019 at 7:07 AM

1130 E. 23rd St.

1130 East 23rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1130 East 23rd Street, Houston, TX 77009
Greater Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
-

(RLNE3233298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 E. 23rd St. have any available units?
1130 E. 23rd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1130 E. 23rd St. have?
Some of 1130 E. 23rd St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 E. 23rd St. currently offering any rent specials?
1130 E. 23rd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 E. 23rd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1130 E. 23rd St. is pet friendly.
Does 1130 E. 23rd St. offer parking?
Yes, 1130 E. 23rd St. offers parking.
Does 1130 E. 23rd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 E. 23rd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 E. 23rd St. have a pool?
No, 1130 E. 23rd St. does not have a pool.
Does 1130 E. 23rd St. have accessible units?
No, 1130 E. 23rd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 E. 23rd St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1130 E. 23rd St. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Abbey at Enclave
1910 Westmead Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Park 610 Apartment Homes
2701 W Bellfort St
Houston, TX 77054
91Fifty
9150 Hwy 6 N
Houston, TX 77095
Serena Grove
17630 Wayforest Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Residence At The Heights
611 W Cavalcade St
Houston, TX 77009
The Village on Memorial Townhomes
15200 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Block 334
1515 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
South Main Building
7551 Main St
Houston, TX 77030

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston