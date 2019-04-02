Rent Calculator
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1127 Parkhaven Lane - 1.
Home
Houston, TX
1127 Parkhaven Lane - 1
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:00 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1127 Parkhaven Lane - 1
1127 Parkhaven Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1127 Parkhaven Lane, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1127 Parkhaven Lane - 1 have any available units?
1127 Parkhaven Lane - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 1127 Parkhaven Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1127 Parkhaven Lane - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 Parkhaven Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1127 Parkhaven Lane - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 1127 Parkhaven Lane - 1 offer parking?
No, 1127 Parkhaven Lane - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1127 Parkhaven Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1127 Parkhaven Lane - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 Parkhaven Lane - 1 have a pool?
No, 1127 Parkhaven Lane - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1127 Parkhaven Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1127 Parkhaven Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 Parkhaven Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1127 Parkhaven Lane - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1127 Parkhaven Lane - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1127 Parkhaven Lane - 1 has units with air conditioning.
