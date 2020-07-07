Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
11219 Sagehill Drive
Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:56 AM
1 of 24
11219 Sagehill Drive
11219 Sagehill Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11219 Sagehill Drive, Houston, TX 77089
Southbelt - Ellington
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely updated four bedroom home in Sagemont.Close to the beltway and I-45.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11219 Sagehill Drive have any available units?
11219 Sagehill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11219 Sagehill Drive have?
Some of 11219 Sagehill Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11219 Sagehill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11219 Sagehill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11219 Sagehill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11219 Sagehill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 11219 Sagehill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11219 Sagehill Drive offers parking.
Does 11219 Sagehill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11219 Sagehill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11219 Sagehill Drive have a pool?
No, 11219 Sagehill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11219 Sagehill Drive have accessible units?
No, 11219 Sagehill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11219 Sagehill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11219 Sagehill Drive has units with dishwashers.
