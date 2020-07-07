All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 11219 Sagehill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
11219 Sagehill Drive
Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:56 AM

11219 Sagehill Drive

11219 Sagehill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Southbelt - Ellington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11219 Sagehill Drive, Houston, TX 77089
Southbelt - Ellington

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely updated four bedroom home in Sagemont.Close to the beltway and I-45.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11219 Sagehill Drive have any available units?
11219 Sagehill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11219 Sagehill Drive have?
Some of 11219 Sagehill Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11219 Sagehill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11219 Sagehill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11219 Sagehill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11219 Sagehill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11219 Sagehill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11219 Sagehill Drive offers parking.
Does 11219 Sagehill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11219 Sagehill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11219 Sagehill Drive have a pool?
No, 11219 Sagehill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11219 Sagehill Drive have accessible units?
No, 11219 Sagehill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11219 Sagehill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11219 Sagehill Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Augusta North Houston
12655 Kuykendahl Rd
Houston, TX 77090
City View Lofts
15 N Chenevert St
Houston, TX 77002
Towne Lake Apartments
5730 Timber Creek Place Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Breckenridge
535 Seminar Dr
Houston, TX 77060
The Villas At Bunker Hill
9757 Pine Lake Dr
Houston, TX 77055
WaterWall
2801 Waterwall Dr
Houston, TX 77056
Pearl Woodlake
2033 S Gessner Rd
Houston, TX 77063
The Boulevard Apartments
2440 North Blvd
Houston, TX 77098

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston