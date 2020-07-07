Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 11219 SAGEBERRY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
11219 SAGEBERRY DRIVE
Last updated July 10 2019 at 10:12 AM
1 of 40
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11219 SAGEBERRY DRIVE
11219 Sageberry Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Southbelt - Ellington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
11219 Sageberry Drive, Houston, TX 77089
Southbelt - Ellington
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NICE 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME - NICE 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME
(RLNE4963684)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11219 SAGEBERRY DRIVE have any available units?
11219 SAGEBERRY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 11219 SAGEBERRY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11219 SAGEBERRY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11219 SAGEBERRY DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11219 SAGEBERRY DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 11219 SAGEBERRY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 11219 SAGEBERRY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 11219 SAGEBERRY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11219 SAGEBERRY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11219 SAGEBERRY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11219 SAGEBERRY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11219 SAGEBERRY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11219 SAGEBERRY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11219 SAGEBERRY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11219 SAGEBERRY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11219 SAGEBERRY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11219 SAGEBERRY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Residence at Garden Oaks
500 W Crosstimbers St
Houston, TX 77018
The Villas at Hermann Park
6301 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77021
Reverie at River Hollow
1317 Post Oak Park Drive
Houston, TX 77027
7 Seventy
770 N Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77079
Oaks at Greenview
794 Normandy St
Houston, TX 77015
Woodlake Townhomes
2600 Westerland Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Windchase Hamlet Apartments
3233 Windchase Blvd
Houston, TX 77082
Left Banks River Oaks
5353 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77007
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston