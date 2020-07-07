11218 French Oak Ln Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Beautiful Chateau nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of Royal Oaks Country Club!Spacious lot w/ extensive landscape,plenty of parking,inviting entry with rich wood floors,neutral wall color,lots of windows & natural light.Expansive family room w/ fireplace,separate study/den (or 4th bedroom down) w/ privacy doors,surround sound, sweeping staircase,sprawling master suite at 2nd floor offering pool & distant golf views,wine grotto,planning station,pool,summer kitchen,beautiful home!