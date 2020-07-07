All apartments in Houston
11218 French Oak Ln Lane

11218 French Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11218 French Oak Lane, Houston, TX 77082
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Beautiful Chateau nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of Royal Oaks Country Club!Spacious lot w/ extensive landscape,plenty of parking,inviting entry with rich wood floors,neutral wall color,lots of windows & natural light.Expansive family room w/ fireplace,separate study/den (or 4th bedroom down) w/ privacy doors,surround sound, sweeping staircase,sprawling master suite at 2nd floor offering pool & distant golf views,wine grotto,planning station,pool,summer kitchen,beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11218 French Oak Ln Lane have any available units?
11218 French Oak Ln Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11218 French Oak Ln Lane have?
Some of 11218 French Oak Ln Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11218 French Oak Ln Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11218 French Oak Ln Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11218 French Oak Ln Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11218 French Oak Ln Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11218 French Oak Ln Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11218 French Oak Ln Lane offers parking.
Does 11218 French Oak Ln Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11218 French Oak Ln Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11218 French Oak Ln Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11218 French Oak Ln Lane has a pool.
Does 11218 French Oak Ln Lane have accessible units?
No, 11218 French Oak Ln Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11218 French Oak Ln Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11218 French Oak Ln Lane has units with dishwashers.

