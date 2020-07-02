1121 Rusk St

Amenities
It appears life has taken a strange turn ever since you started that company, you know, the one that turns beanie babies into AI powered personal assistants. Everyone thought you were crazy, rightfully so. But obviously people didn't catch on to your brilliant insight that nothing is more adorable than a small stuffed AI powered bear ordering things for you off Amazon.
Anyways, the business took off and you are filthy rich. So rich you need your own airport to store all your private jets. So rich you order extra guacamole on top of everything (really, everything). And of course, you need a comfy luxurious headquarters where you can contemplate how rich and cool you are. I can think of no better location for this sort of introspection than this luxury Downtown Houston apartment. Yes, the one with the wine fridge and rainfall shower heads. Nothing says success like rainfall shower heads.
___________________________________________________________
Quick Notes
Pricing listed already factors in specials like free months/weeks.
Units come unfurnished. The pictures are of a model unit to see how it would look furnished (and if you had a super awesome interior designer)
Apartments use freaky alien technology to change prices frequently. Similar to how hotels and airlines work.
We find people apartments professionally. It's super cool.
We're also really good at helping people who are moving to Houston.
We're free to work with!
Apartments are pet friendly!
Tacos. Tacos are awesome.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Elegant quartz countertops with waterfall edge
Custom wood 48 cabinetry with soft close
Stainless steel farmhouse sinks
Stainless steel KitchenAid® appliance package with convection oven and microwave
Boutique custom bathroom cabinetry
10' 11' ceiling options
Coffered ceilings
Wine refrigerators with 46-bottle capacity
Oversized soaking tubs
Separate walk-in showers with rainfall showerheads
Energy saving washers and dryers
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Heated resort-style pool
Upscale restaurant on premises
Social lounge with demonstration kitchen
State-of-the-art fitness center with on-demand cardio/spin
Private media/theater room
On-site golf simulator
Resident conference room
24-hour concierge/doorman
Climate-controlled storage
Pet friendly with covered dog run and pet washing station
Gourmet coffee and snack bar
Rooftop sky terrace with outdoor fireplace
Additional club room with poker table, darts, pool table and ping pong
Outdoor kitchen and gas grills
______________________________________________
About Us
Well hello there my wonderful good looking & intelligent internet friend. It seems like you are looking for that new awesome apartment. It also seems like you are probably tired of looking through listing after listing after listing. Sending message after message after message. I know.
It sucks. But we are here for you. We are Taco Street Houston, the super coolest apartment locators this side of the Mississippi. We're here to make your lives easy and awesome.at least when it comes to finding a new place to live. And we are free to work with! Check out our website (tacostreethouston) to learn more.