1121 Rusk St

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible conference room carport clubhouse 24hr concierge dog park doorman gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill internet access media room

It appears life has taken a strange turn ever since you started that company, you know, the one that turns beanie babies into AI powered personal assistants. Everyone thought you were crazy, rightfully so. But obviously people didn't catch on to your brilliant insight that nothing is more adorable than a small stuffed AI powered bear ordering things for you off Amazon.



Anyways, the business took off and you are filthy rich. So rich you need your own airport to store all your private jets. So rich you order extra guacamole on top of everything (really, everything). And of course, you need a comfy luxurious headquarters where you can contemplate how rich and cool you are. I can think of no better location for this sort of introspection than this luxury Downtown Houston apartment. Yes, the one with the wine fridge and rainfall shower heads. Nothing says success like rainfall shower heads.



Quick Notes



Pricing listed already factors in specials like free months/weeks.



Units come unfurnished. The pictures are of a model unit to see how it would look furnished (and if you had a super awesome interior designer)



Apartments use freaky alien technology to change prices frequently. Similar to how hotels and airlines work.



We find people apartments professionally. It's super cool.



We're also really good at helping people who are moving to Houston.



We're free to work with!



Apartments are pet friendly!



Apartment Amenities



Elegant quartz countertops with waterfall edge



Custom wood 48 cabinetry with soft close



Stainless steel farmhouse sinks



Stainless steel KitchenAid® appliance package with convection oven and microwave



Boutique custom bathroom cabinetry



10' 11' ceiling options



Coffered ceilings



Wine refrigerators with 46-bottle capacity



Oversized soaking tubs



Separate walk-in showers with rainfall showerheads



Energy saving washers and dryers



Community Amenities



Heated resort-style pool



Upscale restaurant on premises



Social lounge with demonstration kitchen



State-of-the-art fitness center with on-demand cardio/spin



Private media/theater room



On-site golf simulator



Resident conference room



24-hour concierge/doorman



Climate-controlled storage



Pet friendly with covered dog run and pet washing station



Gourmet coffee and snack bar



Rooftop sky terrace with outdoor fireplace



Additional club room with poker table, darts, pool table and ping pong



Outdoor kitchen and gas grills



About Us



Well hello there my wonderful good looking & intelligent internet friend. It seems like you are looking for that new awesome apartment. It also seems like you are probably tired of looking through listing after listing after listing. Sending message after message after message. I know.



It sucks. But we are here for you. We are Taco Street Houston, the super coolest apartment locators this side of the Mississippi. We're here to make your lives easy and awesome.at least when it comes to finding a new place to live. And we are free to work with! Check out our website (tacostreethouston) to learn more.