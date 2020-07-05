11207 Vailview Drive

Amenities

Newly Remodeled Spacious Four Bedroom Home - This spacious four bedroom and 1.5 bath home is located on a quiet cul de sac with mature trees and a fenced in backyard. The home includes new tile and laminate floors with granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. New stainless steel appliances have been added with refrigerator included. This home also includes a washer and dryer and has ceiling fans in three of the bedrooms. Pet are welcome.



