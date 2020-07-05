All apartments in Houston
11207 Vailview Drive

11207 Vailview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11207 Vailview Drive, Houston, TX 77016
East Little York

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled Spacious Four Bedroom Home - This spacious four bedroom and 1.5 bath home is located on a quiet cul de sac with mature trees and a fenced in backyard. The home includes new tile and laminate floors with granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. New stainless steel appliances have been added with refrigerator included. This home also includes a washer and dryer and has ceiling fans in three of the bedrooms. Pet are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11207 Vailview Drive have any available units?
11207 Vailview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11207 Vailview Drive have?
Some of 11207 Vailview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11207 Vailview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11207 Vailview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11207 Vailview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11207 Vailview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11207 Vailview Drive offer parking?
No, 11207 Vailview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11207 Vailview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11207 Vailview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11207 Vailview Drive have a pool?
No, 11207 Vailview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11207 Vailview Drive have accessible units?
No, 11207 Vailview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11207 Vailview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11207 Vailview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

