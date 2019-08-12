Amenities
11203 Shannon Hills Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.
***Now accepting section 8 vouchers***
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1125
Security Deposit: $925
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1640
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central electric
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Refrigerator Stove/Range Dishwasher Garbage Disposal
Extras: Be the next to call this 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom beauty home! Living room features a lovely fireplace for cold days and plenty of natural light. Kitchen has more than enough cabinets and counter space and a lovely breakfast bar. Bedrooms with carpet floors and large windows. Formal dining, ceiling fans and so much more! 18 month to 2 year lease only. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!
