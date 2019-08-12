Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher ceiling fan concierge fireplace online portal

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 concierge online portal

11203 Shannon Hills Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



***Now accepting section 8 vouchers***



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1125

Security Deposit: $925

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1640

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2.5

Heating: Central electric

Cooling: Central electric

Appliances: Refrigerator Stove/Range Dishwasher Garbage Disposal



Extras: Be the next to call this 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom beauty home! Living room features a lovely fireplace for cold days and plenty of natural light. Kitchen has more than enough cabinets and counter space and a lovely breakfast bar. Bedrooms with carpet floors and large windows. Formal dining, ceiling fans and so much more! 18 month to 2 year lease only. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!



Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!



(RLNE4278512)