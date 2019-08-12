All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 11203 Shannon Hills Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
11203 Shannon Hills Dr
Last updated February 6 2020 at 12:21 PM

11203 Shannon Hills Dr

11203 Shannon Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Alief
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11203 Shannon Hills Drive, Houston, TX 77099
Alief

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
ceiling fan
concierge
fireplace
online portal
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
online portal
11203 Shannon Hills Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

***Now accepting section 8 vouchers***

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1125
Security Deposit: $925
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1640
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central electric
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Refrigerator Stove/Range Dishwasher Garbage Disposal

Extras: Be the next to call this 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom beauty home! Living room features a lovely fireplace for cold days and plenty of natural light. Kitchen has more than enough cabinets and counter space and a lovely breakfast bar. Bedrooms with carpet floors and large windows. Formal dining, ceiling fans and so much more! 18 month to 2 year lease only. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE4278512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11203 Shannon Hills Dr have any available units?
11203 Shannon Hills Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11203 Shannon Hills Dr have?
Some of 11203 Shannon Hills Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11203 Shannon Hills Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11203 Shannon Hills Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11203 Shannon Hills Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11203 Shannon Hills Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11203 Shannon Hills Dr offer parking?
No, 11203 Shannon Hills Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11203 Shannon Hills Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11203 Shannon Hills Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11203 Shannon Hills Dr have a pool?
No, 11203 Shannon Hills Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11203 Shannon Hills Dr have accessible units?
No, 11203 Shannon Hills Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11203 Shannon Hills Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11203 Shannon Hills Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lincoln Galleria
2100 Bering Dr
Houston, TX 77057
The Edge at City Centre
8410 W Bartell Dr
Houston, TX 77054
Parc at South Green
12510 S Green Dr
Houston, TX 77034
Braesmanor
8715 Timberside Drive
Houston, TX 77025
The Driscoll at River Oaks
1958 W Gray St
Houston, TX 77019
Pearl Greenway
3788 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77027
Rockridge Square
17715 Wayforest Dr
Houston, TX 77060
74 Lyerly Place Apartments
74 Lyerly St
Houston, TX 77022

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston