11203 Pender Ln.

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- Completely remodeled duplex with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Home comes with NEW PAINT and NEW FLOORING. Granite counters! Spacious living room features high ceilings & fireplace. Kitchen has pass thru to the living area. Gas cooking. Gorgeous cherry cabinets/granite counters in kitchen and bath. Small backyard and private detached garage.



Schedule with your agent to view today!



Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is min $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of app fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



(RLNE4537896)