11203 Pender Ln.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11203 Pender Ln.

11203 Pender Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11203 Pender Lane, Houston, TX 77477
Alief

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Completely remodeled duplex with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Home comes with NEW PAINT and NEW FLOORING. Granite counters! Spacious living room features high ceilings & fireplace. Kitchen has pass thru to the living area. Gas cooking. Gorgeous cherry cabinets/granite counters in kitchen and bath. Small backyard and private detached garage.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is min $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of app fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE4537896)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11203 Pender Ln. have any available units?
11203 Pender Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11203 Pender Ln. have?
Some of 11203 Pender Ln.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11203 Pender Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
11203 Pender Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11203 Pender Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11203 Pender Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 11203 Pender Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 11203 Pender Ln. offers parking.
Does 11203 Pender Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11203 Pender Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11203 Pender Ln. have a pool?
No, 11203 Pender Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 11203 Pender Ln. have accessible units?
No, 11203 Pender Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 11203 Pender Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11203 Pender Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.

