Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11202 Sagehill Dr
11202 Sagehill Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11202 Sagehill Drive, Houston, TX 77089
Southbelt - Ellington
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11202 Sagehill Dr have any available units?
11202 Sagehill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 11202 Sagehill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11202 Sagehill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11202 Sagehill Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11202 Sagehill Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 11202 Sagehill Dr offer parking?
No, 11202 Sagehill Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11202 Sagehill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11202 Sagehill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11202 Sagehill Dr have a pool?
No, 11202 Sagehill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11202 Sagehill Dr have accessible units?
No, 11202 Sagehill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11202 Sagehill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11202 Sagehill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11202 Sagehill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11202 Sagehill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
