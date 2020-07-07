All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 11202 Sagehill Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
11202 Sagehill Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11202 Sagehill Dr

11202 Sagehill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Southbelt - Ellington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11202 Sagehill Drive, Houston, TX 77089
Southbelt - Ellington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11202 Sagehill Dr have any available units?
11202 Sagehill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 11202 Sagehill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11202 Sagehill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11202 Sagehill Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11202 Sagehill Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11202 Sagehill Dr offer parking?
No, 11202 Sagehill Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11202 Sagehill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11202 Sagehill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11202 Sagehill Dr have a pool?
No, 11202 Sagehill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11202 Sagehill Dr have accessible units?
No, 11202 Sagehill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11202 Sagehill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11202 Sagehill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11202 Sagehill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11202 Sagehill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heights at Post Oak
12500 Dunlap Street
Houston, TX 77035
4202 Stanford St
4202 Stanford Street
Houston, TX 77006
Kendall Manor
21717 Inverness Forest Blvd
Houston, TX 77073
Terraza West
10222 Forum West Dr
Houston, TX 77036
Gardens at Bissonnet
7400 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77074
Park At Willowbrook Apartments
7100 Smiling Wood Ln
Houston, TX 77086
935 Byrne
935 Byrne Street
Houston, TX 77009
Bella Palazzo
13098 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston