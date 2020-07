Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace game room

MOVE IN READY, 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 car garage home in the great gated neighborhood of Parkway Village. Great location for Energy Corridor or a quick commute to downtown with easy access to I-10. High ceilings, spacious open floor plan, tile and wood floors and lots of windows for great natural light. Master bedroom complete with jetted tub and walk-in shower, and a large walk-in closet. Large game room upstairs and a nice backyard are perfect for entertaining.