Ready for immediate move in. The excellent home has laminate floors in the living room, crown molding, granite counter tops with and island and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Game room up stairs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 1115 Arum have?
Some of 1115 Arum's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
