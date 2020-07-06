All apartments in Houston
1115 Arum

1115 Arum · No Longer Available
Location

1115 Arum, Houston, TX 77489
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Ready for immediate move in. The excellent home has laminate floors in the living room, crown molding, granite counter tops with and island and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Game room up stairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Arum have any available units?
1115 Arum doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 Arum have?
Some of 1115 Arum's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 Arum currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Arum is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Arum pet-friendly?
No, 1115 Arum is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1115 Arum offer parking?
Yes, 1115 Arum offers parking.
Does 1115 Arum have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 Arum does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Arum have a pool?
No, 1115 Arum does not have a pool.
Does 1115 Arum have accessible units?
No, 1115 Arum does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Arum have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1115 Arum has units with dishwashers.

