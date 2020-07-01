All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1111 Rusk St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1111 Rusk St
Last updated October 3 2019 at 8:51 AM

1111 Rusk St

1111 Rusk Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Downtown Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1111 Rusk Street, Houston, TX 77002
Downtown Houston

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 1 bedroom/1.5ba downtown apartment with stainless steel appliances and dark hardwood floors. Walking distance to many restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues throughout downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Rusk St have any available units?
1111 Rusk St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 1111 Rusk St currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Rusk St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Rusk St pet-friendly?
No, 1111 Rusk St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1111 Rusk St offer parking?
No, 1111 Rusk St does not offer parking.
Does 1111 Rusk St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 Rusk St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Rusk St have a pool?
No, 1111 Rusk St does not have a pool.
Does 1111 Rusk St have accessible units?
No, 1111 Rusk St does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Rusk St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 Rusk St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 Rusk St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1111 Rusk St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Abbey at Memorial
801 Country Place Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Orleans at Fannin Station
1818 Fannin Speedway
Houston, TX 77045
Quay Point Apartments
3925 Arlington Square Dr
Houston, TX 77034
IMT Woodland Meadows
25335 Budde Rd
Houston, TX 77380
Harlow River Oaks
70 E Briar Hollow Ln
Houston, TX 77027
The Columns at Westchase
3354 Rogerdale Rd
Houston, TX 77042
Houston House
1617 Fannin St
Houston, TX 77002
Citadel
2220 Pinegate Dr
Houston, TX 77008

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston