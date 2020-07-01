Rent Calculator
Last updated October 3 2019 at 8:51 AM
1 of 1
1111 Rusk St
1111 Rusk Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1111 Rusk Street, Houston, TX 77002
Downtown Houston
Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 1 bedroom/1.5ba downtown apartment with stainless steel appliances and dark hardwood floors. Walking distance to many restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues throughout downtown.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1111 Rusk St have any available units?
1111 Rusk St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 1111 Rusk St currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Rusk St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Rusk St pet-friendly?
No, 1111 Rusk St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 1111 Rusk St offer parking?
No, 1111 Rusk St does not offer parking.
Does 1111 Rusk St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 Rusk St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Rusk St have a pool?
No, 1111 Rusk St does not have a pool.
Does 1111 Rusk St have accessible units?
No, 1111 Rusk St does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Rusk St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 Rusk St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 Rusk St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1111 Rusk St does not have units with air conditioning.
