All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1111 Post Oak Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1111 Post Oak Blvd
Last updated April 10 2020 at 8:29 PM

1111 Post Oak Blvd

1111 Post Oak Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Great Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1111 Post Oak Boulevard, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
conference room
car wash area
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr concierge
internet cafe
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
package receiving
wine room
yoga
So you've finally done it. It's been 5 years since you won your last championship. What started off as a prodigious career of championship after championship began to nose-dive. Scandals, poor performances, reckless behavior. Everything. The same people who confidently predicted your ascent to unrivaled greatness became the people writing you off as just a brief flash of brilliance reduced to faded glory.

But no more. After years of struggle, and montage worthy training sequences you've finally got it back. Today you've reclaimed the crown of World Putt Putt Grand Champion. Glory, and the fortunes that come with it are now yours again.

Which means you can finally afford to move into that sweet new apartment you've been eyeballing since it was made. Horray!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Hardwood Flooring in Dining & Living Room

10-foot Coffered Ceiling with Crown Molding

Private Terraces

Expansive Windows & Dramatic City Views

Skyline Views

Open Gourmet Kitchen

Energy Efficient Stainless Steel Appliances

French Door Refrigerator with In-Door Water & Ice

Double Ovens

Glass Cooktop

Quartz Countertops

Subway Tile Backsplash

Slate Flooring in Kitchen

Washer and Dryer Included

Walk-in Closets with Custom Closet Systems

Elegant Bathrooms

Garden Tub

Separate Walk-in Shower

LED Track Lighting & Ceiling Fans

Custom Color Accent Walls Available

Linen Closet

Coat Closet

Energy-Saving LED Track Lighting

Energy Efficient Appliances

Bicycle Storage Area

 

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Garages & Storage Available

Climate-Controlled Wine Room with Private Wine Storage

Executive Conference Room with WiFi & Smart TV

Reserved Parking Available

Dry Cleaning Pick Up & Delivery

24-Hour Concierge Services

24-hour Emergency Maintenance

Package Receiving & Notification

Car Wash Service On-Site

Covered Garage Parking

Walking Distance to Uptown Park for Shopping, Dining & Entertainment

Access to US-59, I-10 and I-610

5 Minute Drive to the Houston Galleria

Walking Distance to Whole Foods Market

Minutes from River Oaks District

Resort-Style Pool

Garden Terrace with Outdoor Grills

Outdoor Cabana

24-Hour Fitness Studio with Towel Service

Fully Equipped Yoga Studio

24-hour Internet Cafe with Coffee Bar & Work Space

Catering Kitchen & Dining Space for Entertaining

Resident Clubhouse

Monthly Brunch & other Social Gatherings

Online Conveniences Including Rent Payments

WiFi throughout Common Areas

High-speed Internet with speeds up to 150 Mbps and WiFi included

140+ channels including over 80 HD channels and HBO

Access to the Xfinity TV mobile app on your smart phone

_____________________________

About Us

Well hello there my wonderful good looking & intelligent internet friend. It seems like you're looking for that new awesome apartment. It also seems like you're probably tired of looking through listing after listing after listing. Sending message after message after message. I know.

It sucks. But we're here for you. We're Taco Street Locating, the super coolest apartment locators this side of the Mississippi. We're here to make your lives easy and awesome.at least when it comes to finding a new place to live. And we're free to work with! Check out our website (tacostreetlocating) to learn more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Post Oak Blvd have any available units?
1111 Post Oak Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 Post Oak Blvd have?
Some of 1111 Post Oak Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 Post Oak Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Post Oak Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Post Oak Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1111 Post Oak Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1111 Post Oak Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1111 Post Oak Blvd offers parking.
Does 1111 Post Oak Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1111 Post Oak Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Post Oak Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1111 Post Oak Blvd has a pool.
Does 1111 Post Oak Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 1111 Post Oak Blvd has accessible units.
Does 1111 Post Oak Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 Post Oak Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton on West Dallas
1616 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
Hollow Tree Park
101 Hollow Tree Ln
Houston, TX 77090
LaMonte Park
3737 Watonga Blvd
Houston, TX 77092
The Peacock
1414 Austin Street
Houston, TX 77002
The Grove at Wilcrest
11070 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77043
Greenway Court
3411 Cummins St
Houston, TX 77027
The Millennium High Street
4410 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77027
Cambria Cove
16350 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77090

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston