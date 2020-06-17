1111 Post Oak Blvd

Amenities

So you've finally done it. It's been 5 years since you won your last championship. What started off as a prodigious career of championship after championship began to nose-dive. Scandals, poor performances, reckless behavior. Everything. The same people who confidently predicted your ascent to unrivaled greatness became the people writing you off as just a brief flash of brilliance reduced to faded glory.



But no more. After years of struggle, and montage worthy training sequences you've finally got it back. Today you've reclaimed the crown of World Putt Putt Grand Champion. Glory, and the fortunes that come with it are now yours again.



Which means you can finally afford to move into that sweet new apartment you've been eyeballing since it was made. Horray!



Apartment Amenities



Hardwood Flooring in Dining & Living Room



10-foot Coffered Ceiling with Crown Molding



Private Terraces



Expansive Windows & Dramatic City Views



Skyline Views



Open Gourmet Kitchen



Energy Efficient Stainless Steel Appliances



French Door Refrigerator with In-Door Water & Ice



Double Ovens



Glass Cooktop



Quartz Countertops



Subway Tile Backsplash



Slate Flooring in Kitchen



Washer and Dryer Included



Walk-in Closets with Custom Closet Systems



Elegant Bathrooms



Garden Tub



Separate Walk-in Shower



LED Track Lighting & Ceiling Fans



Custom Color Accent Walls Available



Linen Closet



Coat Closet



Energy-Saving LED Track Lighting



Energy Efficient Appliances



Bicycle Storage Area







Community Amenities



Garages & Storage Available



Climate-Controlled Wine Room with Private Wine Storage



Executive Conference Room with WiFi & Smart TV



Reserved Parking Available



Dry Cleaning Pick Up & Delivery



24-Hour Concierge Services



24-hour Emergency Maintenance



Package Receiving & Notification



Car Wash Service On-Site



Covered Garage Parking



Walking Distance to Uptown Park for Shopping, Dining & Entertainment



Access to US-59, I-10 and I-610



5 Minute Drive to the Houston Galleria



Walking Distance to Whole Foods Market



Minutes from River Oaks District



Resort-Style Pool



Garden Terrace with Outdoor Grills



Outdoor Cabana



24-Hour Fitness Studio with Towel Service



Fully Equipped Yoga Studio



24-hour Internet Cafe with Coffee Bar & Work Space



Catering Kitchen & Dining Space for Entertaining



Resident Clubhouse



Monthly Brunch & other Social Gatherings



Online Conveniences Including Rent Payments



WiFi throughout Common Areas



High-speed Internet with speeds up to 150 Mbps and WiFi included



140+ channels including over 80 HD channels and HBO



Access to the Xfinity TV mobile app on your smart phone



About Us



Well hello there my wonderful good looking & intelligent internet friend. It seems like you're looking for that new awesome apartment. It also seems like you're probably tired of looking through listing after listing after listing. Sending message after message after message. I know.



It sucks. But we're here for you. We're Taco Street Locating, the super coolest apartment locators this side of the Mississippi. We're here to make your lives easy and awesome.at least when it comes to finding a new place to live. And we're free to work with! Check out our website (tacostreetlocating) to learn more!