1111 Post Oak Blvd

Amenities
So you've finally done it. It's been 5 years since you won your last championship. What started off as a prodigious career of championship after championship began to nose-dive. Scandals, poor performances, reckless behavior. Everything. The same people who confidently predicted your ascent to unrivaled greatness became the people writing you off as just a brief flash of brilliance reduced to faded glory.
But no more. After years of struggle, and montage worthy training sequences you've finally got it back. Today you've reclaimed the crown of World Putt Putt Grand Champion. Glory, and the fortunes that come with it are now yours again.
Which means you can finally afford to move into that sweet new apartment you've been eyeballing since it was made. Horray!
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Hardwood Flooring in Dining & Living Room
10-foot Coffered Ceiling with Crown Molding
Private Terraces
Expansive Windows & Dramatic City Views
Skyline Views
Open Gourmet Kitchen
Energy Efficient Stainless Steel Appliances
French Door Refrigerator with In-Door Water & Ice
Double Ovens
Glass Cooktop
Quartz Countertops
Subway Tile Backsplash
Slate Flooring in Kitchen
Washer and Dryer Included
Walk-in Closets with Custom Closet Systems
Elegant Bathrooms
Garden Tub
Separate Walk-in Shower
LED Track Lighting & Ceiling Fans
Custom Color Accent Walls Available
Linen Closet
Coat Closet
Energy-Saving LED Track Lighting
Energy Efficient Appliances
Bicycle Storage Area
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Garages & Storage Available
Climate-Controlled Wine Room with Private Wine Storage
Executive Conference Room with WiFi & Smart TV
Reserved Parking Available
Dry Cleaning Pick Up & Delivery
24-Hour Concierge Services
24-hour Emergency Maintenance
Package Receiving & Notification
Car Wash Service On-Site
Covered Garage Parking
Walking Distance to Uptown Park for Shopping, Dining & Entertainment
Access to US-59, I-10 and I-610
5 Minute Drive to the Houston Galleria
Walking Distance to Whole Foods Market
Minutes from River Oaks District
Resort-Style Pool
Garden Terrace with Outdoor Grills
Outdoor Cabana
24-Hour Fitness Studio with Towel Service
Fully Equipped Yoga Studio
24-hour Internet Cafe with Coffee Bar & Work Space
Catering Kitchen & Dining Space for Entertaining
Resident Clubhouse
Monthly Brunch & other Social Gatherings
Online Conveniences Including Rent Payments
WiFi throughout Common Areas
High-speed Internet with speeds up to 150 Mbps and WiFi included
140+ channels including over 80 HD channels and HBO
Access to the Xfinity TV mobile app on your smart phone
_____________________________
About Us
Well hello there my wonderful good looking & intelligent internet friend. It seems like you're looking for that new awesome apartment. It also seems like you're probably tired of looking through listing after listing after listing. Sending message after message after message. I know.
It sucks. But we're here for you. We're Taco Street Locating, the super coolest apartment locators this side of the Mississippi. We're here to make your lives easy and awesome.at least when it comes to finding a new place to live. And we're free to work with! Check out our website (tacostreetlocating) to learn more!