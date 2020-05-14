Commercial building can be used for a coffee shop used to be a record store. Building also features two separate apartments that can leased for additional income. Building has great space. Showings by appointment only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1110 Winbern have any available units?
1110 Winbern doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 1110 Winbern currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Winbern is not currently offering any rent specials.