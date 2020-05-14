All apartments in Houston
1110 Winbern Street · No Longer Available
Location

1110 Winbern Street, Houston, TX 77004
Midtown

Amenities

coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Commercial building can be used for a coffee shop used to be a record store. Building also features two separate apartments that can leased for additional income. Building has great space. Showings by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 Winbern have any available units?
1110 Winbern doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 1110 Winbern currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Winbern is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 Winbern pet-friendly?
No, 1110 Winbern is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1110 Winbern offer parking?
No, 1110 Winbern does not offer parking.
Does 1110 Winbern have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 Winbern does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 Winbern have a pool?
No, 1110 Winbern does not have a pool.
Does 1110 Winbern have accessible units?
No, 1110 Winbern does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 Winbern have units with dishwashers?
No, 1110 Winbern does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1110 Winbern have units with air conditioning?
No, 1110 Winbern does not have units with air conditioning.

