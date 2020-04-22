1108 22nd St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available now! Landlord/Licensed TX RE Agent requires EXCELLENT CREDIT, EMPLOYMENT/SALARY, & FORMER LANDLORD REFERENCES ($50 application fee/occupant) & to be verified. NO SMOKERS NOR PETS. Well maintained, charming 2 story traditional home in convenient & desirable Heights/Shady Acres location with small front & back yards. Recent carpet, oak wood floors, tiled baths, granite counters, gas log fireplace, crown molding, porches, & stainless steel kitchen appliances. Garage apartment occupied by owner.