1105 W 25th St Unit C

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous three bedroom condo like new! Double sinks in master bath. New shower in bath on third floor. Covered patio on second floor. Rooftop deck with views of downtown. Lots of storage. Attached two car garage. Washer and Dryer included.