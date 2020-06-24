All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:53 AM

1105 W 25th St Unit C

1105 C W 25th St · No Longer Available
Location

1105 C W 25th St, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
Gorgeous three bedroom condo like new! Double sinks in master bath. New shower in bath on third floor. Covered patio on second floor. Rooftop deck with views of downtown. Lots of storage. Attached two car garage. Washer and Dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 W 25th St Unit C have any available units?
1105 W 25th St Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1105 W 25th St Unit C have?
Some of 1105 W 25th St Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 W 25th St Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
1105 W 25th St Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 W 25th St Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 1105 W 25th St Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1105 W 25th St Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 1105 W 25th St Unit C offers parking.
Does 1105 W 25th St Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1105 W 25th St Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 W 25th St Unit C have a pool?
No, 1105 W 25th St Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 1105 W 25th St Unit C have accessible units?
No, 1105 W 25th St Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 W 25th St Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1105 W 25th St Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.

