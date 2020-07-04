All apartments in Houston
11042 Wood Shadows Drive
Last updated June 25 2020 at 1:38 AM

11042 Wood Shadows Drive

11042 Wood Shadows Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11042 Wood Shadows Drive, Houston, TX 77013
Northshore

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 4 bedrooms and 2 baths home is now available for move-in! this property features tile flooring, a fireplace and vaulted ceilings! Great kitchen with black appliances and plenty of cabinet space! Large backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11042 Wood Shadows Drive have any available units?
11042 Wood Shadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 11042 Wood Shadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11042 Wood Shadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11042 Wood Shadows Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11042 Wood Shadows Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11042 Wood Shadows Drive offer parking?
No, 11042 Wood Shadows Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11042 Wood Shadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11042 Wood Shadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11042 Wood Shadows Drive have a pool?
No, 11042 Wood Shadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11042 Wood Shadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 11042 Wood Shadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11042 Wood Shadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11042 Wood Shadows Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11042 Wood Shadows Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11042 Wood Shadows Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

